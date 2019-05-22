



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The cool down won’t last very long with today’s highs returning to the mid- to upper-70s.

Tuesday’s high ONLY hit 60 degrees and there was even some light rain/drizzle around. You look at the dynamics of Monday versus Tuesday, and you’d take rain on Monday afternoon every time over the Tuesday setup, but that’s what makes forecasting fun.

Highs today should reach the upper-70s with cloudy conditions once again expected. The area should be dry through 5 p.m., with some scattered showers and isolated weak thunderstorms expected this evening.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is predicting today’s high hitting 78 degrees with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Today’s rain is due to a weak cold front that slides in from the northwest, and that boundary will stall and remain on top of us on Thursday. This means the chance for rain will continue on Thursday, with rain chances up to around 40%.

Most data is showing isolated to scattered rain, and storms are to be expected throughout the day on Thursday with most of the day dry, but there remains some outlying data showing more than a half inch of rain falling for some. Smiley says he doesn’t think the day is going to be a washout, keeping the rain chance below 50%. Thursday highs will likely just top at around 81 degrees.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Six of the next seven days will have a chance for rain. Friday is the one dry day forecast.

Scattered rain and showers are expected Saturday through Monday with highs all days around 80 degrees.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.