We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Pittsburgh if you’ve got a budget of $1,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

147 S. 18th St. (Southside Flats)

Listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 147 S. 18th St.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

2400 Village Road (Fairywood)

Located at 2400 Village Road, here’s a 1,020-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom townhome that’s listed for $1,165/month.

In the unit, you can expect a mix of tile and carpeted floors. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $250 pet fee.

135 N. Craig St. (Oakland)

Listed at $1,150/month, this 560-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 135 N. Craig St.

In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. Pets are not allowed.

5620 Hobart St. (Squirrel Hill South)

Next, check out this 825-square-foot studio apartment that’s located at 5620 Hobart St. It’s listed for $1,135/month.

In the unit, you’ll get hardwood floors, a balcony and a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry and covered parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

1100 Liberty Ave. (Central Business District)

Located at 1100 Liberty Ave., here’s a 525-square-foot studio townhome that’s listed for $1,129/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and high ceilings. Building amenities include a fitness center, a residents’ lounge and an elevator. If you’ve got a pet, you’ll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

