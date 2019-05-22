Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh charter schools will be closed for the remainder of the week due to an alleged threat.
Urban Pathways K-5 Charter School and Urban Pathways 6-12 Charter School will be closed Thursday and Friday. All school activities will also be canceled.
School officials say law enforcement alerted them about an alleged threat Wednesday.
“Our primary concern is the safety of our students and staff,” Urban Pathways Charter School assistant principal James Frank said in a release.
The Urban Pathways 6-12 Charter School administration is working with authorities on the investigation.
