



LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) – Idlewild and SoakZone in Ligonier has opened for the season.

The park, which is running on its weekend schedule, is only about an hour drive from Pittsburgh. New at Idlewild year are several food items, including a chicken bacon ranch tater bowl.

The park will also introduce two other food offerings, Waffles and Dinges and a new party pineapple.

“We have the party pineapple, which is a dole whip served in an actual cored out pineapple,” Director of Marketing Jeff Croushore. “We have the chicken bacon ranch tater bowl, which is a waffle bowl with chicken and tater tots and cheese and ranch dressing. And we have Waffles and Dinges, which is homemade Beljum waffles with all kinds of toppings, spreads, whipped creams, fruit.”

Also new at the park this year is a new stage show in the evenings.

“Once upon a time machine incorporates a lot of our Story Book Forest characters and travels through time and fairy tales, so it will be a fun show for all ages,” said Croushore.

This Memorial Day Weekend Idlewild is offering free admission to all active duty and veterans plus three family members.

Daily operations at the amusement park begin on May 31.