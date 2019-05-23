



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf is asking everyone to take a few minutes to be kind and neighborly today.

The governor has declared May 23 — the 143rd day of the year — 1-4-3 day, in honor of Mister Rogers and his message of kindness.

☀️ It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood! Today is 1-4-3 Day — Pennsylvania’s first statewide day of kindness honoring PA native, Fred Rogers. Spread the love and share your acts of kindness using the hashtag #143DayInPA. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3TuUsz2q3R — Pennsylvania (@PennsylvaniaGov) May 23, 2019

“Pennsylvania is a commonwealth rooted in kindness and generosity, and this is our day to show the world the positive impact that neighborliness can have,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement.

Fred Rogers, a Pennsylvania native, used the phrase 1-4-3 as a way of saying I love you, referencing the number of letters in each word.

On this day, Pennsylvanians are encouraged to show their neighbors kindness and to share their acts of love on social media using #143DayInPA.

Today is the day #Pennsylvania challenges you! 🤗🤗 Show your neighbors some gratitude today. Share your acts of kindness with us by using the hashtag #143DayInPA.https://t.co/OYvIM8crvj pic.twitter.com/zecjFGSgXU — PA Department of Labor & Industry (@PALaborIndustry) May 23, 2019

Street signs promoting kindness began popping up around Pittsburgh in honor of 1-4-3 day, as KDKA’s Pam Surano shared on Facebook.

State agencies and many organizations will be hosting volunteer opportunities in honor of the day.