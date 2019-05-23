PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf is asking everyone to take a few minutes to be kind and neighborly today.
The governor has declared May 23 — the 143rd day of the year — 1-4-3 day, in honor of Mister Rogers and his message of kindness.
“Pennsylvania is a commonwealth rooted in kindness and generosity, and this is our day to show the world the positive impact that neighborliness can have,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement.
Fred Rogers, a Pennsylvania native, used the phrase 1-4-3 as a way of saying I love you, referencing the number of letters in each word.
On this day, Pennsylvanians are encouraged to show their neighbors kindness and to share their acts of love on social media using #143DayInPA.
Street signs promoting kindness began popping up around Pittsburgh in honor of 1-4-3 day, as KDKA’s Pam Surano shared on Facebook.
State agencies and many organizations will be hosting volunteer opportunities in honor of the day.