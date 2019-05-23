SHARPSBURG (KDKA) — There was a distress call Thursday evening about a ski boat in trouble in the Allegheny River near Sharpsburg.

First responders rushed to Sharpburg’s 13th Street Marina and quickly assembled a rescue operation.

“The boater had just got his boat repaired and launched it, starting down the river towards Millvale when he lost power and started taking on water,” said Mike Daniher, the Assistant Sharpsburg Fire Chief.

Among the first responders was a swift water rescue team from the Blawnox Volunteer Fire Department.

“The water is real choppy because the wind is so heavy right now. Water temperature was 64 degrees, and it was difficult getting down to them, but we were able to go down and secure them to a bigger boat, and they’re bringing it upriver,” said Team member George McBriar. “One of the other jet skis is with them in case they have a problem.”

Nate Porter of Etna says he soon realized something was wrong.

“We made it about halfway between Sharpsburg and Millvale and I looked back and saw a foot or two of water in the middle of the boat,” said Porter. “I actually, I was pretty calm until the engine shut off and I started to freak out a little bit.”