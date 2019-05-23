



ALLENTOWN (KDKA) — A reward is being offered for information about an unsolved shooting in Allentown.

A man was shot once along East Warrington Avenue in April.

A surveillance camera recorded a man walking nearby around the time of the shooting.

Police want to question him, but they don’t know who he is.

“We have a male actor that shot our male victim near a parking lot in that block. We have video surveillance of a male leaving the scene who is a person of interest in this incident,” Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg said. “We would like to have them identified so we can interview them.”

After the shooting, police say that man was in a car that got into a chase with police, but he managed to get away.

The driver of the car was arrested.

Anyone with information on this man or this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (412) 255-8477. Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.