



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department has removed a consumer alert for Mallorca on the South Side.

The Health Department had initially issued a consumer alert for the Spanish restaurant on East Carson Street on May 20. The alert was removed on May 23.

Upon conducting a food safety assessment of Mallorca, health inspectors said they found seven high-risk violations, including unsafe thawing of fish and unsafe cooling of other foods.

Inspectors also said they found foods being kept in unsafe packaging.

According to the Health Department, the restaurant lacked proper temperature monitoring of foods. In one instance, officials reported foods being stored in a cooler at 70 degrees. Regulations require that food be held at 41 degrees or below.

In addition, inspectors described soiled surfaces, dirty dishes, employees failing to wash their hands and several cockroaches.

In all, Mallorca was cited for over 25 violations. The restaurant has now addressed the issues and the consumer alert was removed.

For a list of consumer alerts issued in Allegheny County, click here.

Note: This story was updated on May 23 to include the removal of the alert.