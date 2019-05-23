SEVERE WEATHER:Storms Could Bring Hail, High Winds, Possible Tornadoes
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Police in Greensburg are hunting for a man that was involved in the theft of a crossbow at the Gander Mountain on May 22.

According to police, the suspect entered the store at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, removed a crossbow from its box and fled on foot into the woods off of Tower Way.

The suspect is a white male, approximately 5’7″, wearing a white t-shirt and Pittsburgh Pirates hat.

Witnesses say that he had tattoos on his arms.

Anyone that may have information on the suspect is asked to call City of Greensburg Police at 724-834-3800.

