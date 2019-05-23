SEVERE WEATHER:Storms Could Bring Hail, High Winds, Possible Tornadoes
JEANNETTE (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is facing charges, accused of setting fire to an abandoned home in Jeannette last month.

According to the criminal complaint, Jeannette Police were called to the scene of the fire on April 2. They found smoke pouring from the roof of a home on North 3rd Street.

Police say witnesses told them about seeing a man wearing a black Steelers’ jacket and walking in between houses. One witness said he appeared to be carrying a whiskey bottle.

Investigators have identified that man as Jason John.

Police brought John in for questioning the next, where they say he admitted to being in the area of North 3rd Street at the time of the fire.

The criminal complaint reports that John told them he was walking to his girlfriend’s home when he spotted a cat and began to follow it.

Police say he told investigators he followed the cat into a home and up to the second floor where he smoked a cigarette. He said he “recklessly threw the cigarette” onto two mattresses lying on the floor and then left.

He is now facing arson charges.

