



JEANNETTE (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is facing charges, accused of setting fire to an abandoned home in Jeannette last month.

According to the criminal complaint, Jeannette Police were called to the scene of the fire on April 2. They found smoke pouring from the roof of a home on North 3rd Street.

Police say witnesses told them about seeing a man wearing a black Steelers’ jacket and walking in between houses. One witness said he appeared to be carrying a whiskey bottle.

Investigators have identified that man as Jason John.

Police brought John in for questioning the next, where they say he admitted to being in the area of North 3rd Street at the time of the fire.

The criminal complaint reports that John told them he was walking to his girlfriend’s home when he spotted a cat and began to follow it.

His name is Jason John and Jeannette police say he’s on the run from arson charges. We spoke to a wittness who saw John near the home right before it went up in smoke!’ That man told us John threatened him and told him to keep his mouth shut. The story tonight on KDKA pic.twitter.com/fItxQbp09U — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) May 23, 2019

Police say he told investigators he followed the cat into a home and up to the second floor where he smoked a cigarette. He said he “recklessly threw the cigarette” onto two mattresses lying on the floor and then left.

He is now facing arson charges.