PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nielsen ratings for May 2019 are in and KDKA-TV continues to be the most watched local news station in Western Pennsylvania!

KDKA-TV is #1 in total viewers at noon, 4:00pm, 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 11:00pm. In the Adults 25-54 demographic, KDKA came in at #1 at Noon, 4:00pm, 5:00pm, 6pm and 11:00pm. Here are some of the highlights in the all-important A25-54 demo, May 2018 v. May 2019:

• Only station to grow at 4:30am with KDKA-TV Morning News, +33%

• Only station to grow at 5:00am with KDKA-TV Morning News, +20%

• Only station to grow at 6:00am with KDKA-TV Morning News, +100%

• KDKA-TV news on Pittsburgh’s CW at 7am is up 100%

• Only station to grow at 4:00pm with KDKA-TV News at Four, +18% and went from #3 to #1!

• Only station to grow at 5:00pm with KDKA-TV News at Five, +36% and went from #3 to #1!

• Only station to grow at 6:00pm with KDKA-TV News at Six, +33% and went from #3 to #1!

• Only station to grow at 10:00pm with KDKA-TV 10 O’Clock News on Pittsburgh’s CW, +20%

• Only station to not decline at 11pm and went from #3 to #1!

•

KDKA-TV News Director, Kathy Hostetter, said of the station’s continued success, “KDKA continues to dig for unique stories and tell great stories. Our KDKA investigations broke news and held people accountable. Bob Pompeani broke news with Ben Roethlisberger. Susan Koeppen had the first sit-down interview with Andrea Wedner, a survivor of the Tree of Life Synagogue shootings. But that’s not all. The individual commitment of our anchors, reporters, weather, sports, editors, photojournalists, producers, the production, desk, digital and promotions teams is what I’m most proud of. They are the foundation of our ratings success.”

In addition to the KDKA newscasts wins, Pittsburgh’s only lifestyle and entertainment program, Pittsburgh Today Live showed 33% growth from year-to-year in adults 25-54. Not only was KDKA-TV the only station to show growth in the 9:00am time period where PTL airs, but women 25-54 flocked to the show with an amazing 175% growth over last year!

KDKA Vice President and General Manager, Jay Howell said of PTL’s results, “We saw an opportunity with PTL and what the show could bring to our community so we invested more resources and programmed a second airing on Pittsburgh’s CW. We are happy to see that viewers have appreciated those changes.” Pittsburgh Today Live’s encore episode airs on KDKA’s sister station, WPCW (Pittsburgh’s CW), weekdays at 1:00pm. PTL on WPCW grew the time period 100% over last year with women 25-54.

Aside from local programming, KDKA-TV continues to dominate in prime time and saw the highest ratings in the country with Big Bang’s Series Finale with a 10.4 rating among adults 25-54 and a household rating of 21.4!

Not only did KDKA continue its winning streak over the air, KDKA.com and KDKA Digital dominated online and on social media. KDKA was #1 on social media in all of Pittsburgh.

From Facebook, to Twitter, and Instagram, KDKA led the way with more than 1.2 million interactions across the social platforms, more than any other Pittsburgh media company.

Along with social media platforms, the KDKA Weather App is where viewers turn to when weather news affects where they live. The KDKA Weather App has been viewed nearly seven million times so far in 2019. Once there, people can access great technology like live interactive radar, severe weather alerts, and breaking weather news. “We strive to give our viewers and readers the information they crave, on the platforms they want to get it” said Tim Williams, KDKA Director of Digital Media.

Sources:

Television Measurement: Nielsen

Social Media Measurement: CrowdTangle Analytics