PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heading into the Memorial Day weekend, former Steeler Brett Keisel is bringing smiles to children in need.

The ex-defensive lineman teamed up with Dick’s Sporting Goods and UPMC Children’s Hospital to provide a holiday cookout and fishing day for select patients.

“Great time outdoors today with my friends from @ChildrensPgh and @dicks. We enjoyed games, some fishing, and a bbq outside. I hope you all have as much fun this weekend as we did today. 🏕🛶🎣 🔥 #MemorialDay #Family #HookedUp 🇺🇸”

🏕🛶🎣 🔥 #MemorialDay #Family #HookedUp 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Yz3yPwugaN — Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) May 23, 2019

“To kick off Memorial Day and the start of summer, @bkeisel99 and @DICKS hosted the ultimate cookout party and fishing experience for some of our patients and their families! Grilling out, playing backyard games and fishing, what a great day!”

To kick off Memorial Day and the start of summer, @bkeisel99 and @DICKS hosted the ultimate cookout party and fishing experience for some of our patients and their families! Grilling out, playing backyard games and fishing, what a great day! pic.twitter.com/P6KDbiwsfH — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (@ChildrensPgh) May 22, 2019

Keisel hosted the event at the Alpine Club in Bridgeville Wednesday night.

“It’s things I believe in,” Keisel said. “Things to get away from the everyday grind and an honor for me today to bring the kids who have been through so much with Children’s Hospital out here to enjoy a day and the great outdoors.”