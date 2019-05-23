By Lindsay Ward
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Police are investigating after an overnight shooting left one person dead in New Kensington, Westmoreland County.

Officers were first called to Kenneth Avenue, near Locust Street, around 3 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The victim was found dead at the scene. That person’s name has not yet been released.

Investigators were on the scene for hours investigating, looking for evidence and clearing the scene.

A car involved in the incident was also towed away.

