PITCAIRN (KDKA) — A man is in custody after trying to lure a 10-year-old boy into his apartment in Pitcairn.

35-year-old Brad Stanek allegedly walked behind Andrew Dick while Andrew was on his scooter, according to police.

Police say that Stanek asked Dick if he wanted to come inside his department and Dick declined.

When he was declined, Stanek apparently said, “Are you sure, I have some cool things inside.” This led Dick to run home and tell his parents and then alert authorities.

Police interviewed Andrew about the incident and he showed them the building that Stanek entered after the incident occurred.

Stanek was described as having numerous tattoos, bruising and swelling of his left eye and scratches to the left side of his face. When police asked him what had happened he immediately said, “I’m not a pedophile.”

Police say they hadn’t even told Stanek why they were there. They then interviewed both Dick and Stanek. Stanek claimed he was trying to help Dick after he “saw a boy wreck on his scooter.”

After police found out that Stanek’s claim was false after checking Dick for scratches and cuts that would indicate a crash and seeing no evidence of an accident.

Officers then watched surveillance videos back at the Pitcairn Police Station that the obtained from two other sources.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody.