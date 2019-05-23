



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our first severe weather outbreak of the year will be possible this afternoon into the evening hours.

Before then, a couple of rounds of rain and storms will be possible throughout the day with big gaps of dry time between the rounds of rain.

At this point, it looks like the best chance for severe weather will be from 7 p.m. through midnight, with places along and south of I-70 having the best chance.

When we talk about severe weather that means hail larger than one-inch in diameter, straight-line wind speeds of 58 mph or higher and tornadoes. All will be possible with this line of storms expected tonight, with hail being the type of severe weather you are most likely to see.

Any tornadoes will likely be short lived with today’s setup.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Besides that, expect another round of rain and storms, with possibly one or two storms going severe, as we head into the afternoon. Rain showers will be moving relatively quickly and little to no training of storms is expected, this should limit flooding.

Highs today should hit the 80s with winds this afternoon out of the west at 10-20 mph.

Good morning all! Please stay weather aware today as a few rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. ⛈⛈ These thunderstorms may bring large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps even a few tornadoes to the region today. #PAwx #OHwx #WVwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/oq21cY3hiB — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 23, 2019

Your holiday weekend forecast is not looking great.

Rain chances have gone up significantly for both Saturday and Sunday. It appears that Sunday may be a washout.

Saturday’s rain is set to arrive in the afternoon, before 5 p.m. and continue into the overnight hours. Rain is expected to wrap up early on Memorial Day, leaving most of Monday dry.

Saturday’s high will likely just hit the 80s again after a dry day on Friday. Friday’s high will be in the mid-70s. Sunday’s highs will be close to Saturday’s with highs in the low 80s expected. Memorial Day afternoon should be dry with an afternoon high of 77 degrees expected.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.