JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are still searching for a suspect in connection to an attempted home burglary early Thursday morning.
According to the Jefferson Hills Police Department, police responded to reports of an attempted home robbery on Walters Road near Coal Valley Road at about 1:20 a.m Thursday.
Upon the responding officer’s arrival, police say, a suspect dressed in dark clothing was seen fleeing the area and running into the woods. The officer followed the suspect into the woods but was unable to locate them.
After searching the wooded area, police say they discovered discarded clothing including a hoodie and some gloves. Several other police departments then helped conduct another in-depth search, using canines and a drone.
Authorities say the search went on for several hours before being called off with no suspect in custody.
Police were unable to provide a detailed description of the suspect, but they say whoever it was unsuccessfully attempted to gain entry into the victim’s home through the back window.
Law enforcement believes the residence may have been targeted.