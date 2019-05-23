SEVERE WEATHER:Storms Could Bring Hail, High Winds, Possible Tornadoes
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fire, Local TV, Rankin

RANKIN (KDKA) — Emergency crews are battling a fire in Rankin this afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 1 p.m. along what’s believed to be an apartment building on 5th Avenue.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas Reports:

Officials have not yet said what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

Multiple fire departments are on the scene, including Swissvale, West Homestead and more.

(Photo Credit: Amy Wadas/KDKA)

They have at least two ladders reaching up to the building to help them douse the smoky blaze.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

