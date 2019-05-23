Comments
RANKIN (KDKA) — Emergency crews are battling a fire in Rankin this afternoon.
The fire broke out just before 1 p.m. along what’s believed to be an apartment building on 5th Avenue.
Officials have not yet said what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.
Multiple fire departments are on the scene, including Swissvale, West Homestead and more.
They have at least two ladders reaching up to the building to help them douse the smoky blaze.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.