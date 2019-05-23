SEVERE WEATHER:Storms Could Bring Hail, High Winds, Possible Tornadoes
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — Sandcastle opens this weekend, but police say a few trespassers arrived early.

The waterpark officially opens at 11 a.m. this Saturday, but security officers reportedly noticed four men walking on the park’s boardwalk around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Security called 911 and West Homestead Police arrived shortly after, according to a statement from Sandcastle.

Police said all four trespassers ran, but one man was caught. He has been identified as Martle Williams.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

In addition to trespassing, Williams is also charged with public drunkness.

The three other men are still at large, according to police.

