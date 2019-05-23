Comments
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — Sandcastle opens this weekend, but police say a few trespassers arrived early.
The waterpark officially opens at 11 a.m. this Saturday, but security officers reportedly noticed four men walking on the park’s boardwalk around 1 a.m. Thursday.
Security called 911 and West Homestead Police arrived shortly after, according to a statement from Sandcastle.
Police said all four trespassers ran, but one man was caught. He has been identified as Martle Williams.
In addition to trespassing, Williams is also charged with public drunkness.
The three other men are still at large, according to police.