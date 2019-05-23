Comments
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – If you bought a Powerball ticket at Donut Connection in New Kensington, grab your ticket and check your numbers. The donut and coffee business on Tarentum Bridge Road sold a Powerball Ticket worth $2 million.
The winning lottery ticket matched the five balls drawn: 07-10-20-44-57.
Donut Connection earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated $308 million, so stay tuned for the drawing next Saturday, May 25.
If you have the winning ticket, sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.