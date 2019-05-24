PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a major shake-up in local Republican politics.
D. Raja announced Friday that he is stepping down as chair of the Allegheny County Republican Committee.
Last month, the businessman from Mount Lebanon lost his bid for the state Senate.
He was defeated by Democrat Pam Iovino.
In a press release, Raja said: “Leading the Republican Party in Allegheny County and working with our entire RCAC team including all local chairs and committee members has been an honor and privilege. I’ve offered a vision of servant leadership to build our party and put our Republican Party principles into action. Despite a challenging environment, I believe our efforts and positive results will speak for themselves. I thought it was important to wait until after the May 21 Primary to make this announcement. I’m so grateful to my wife, Neeta, and our daughters for being so supportive of my public service.”
Raja says he will leave his position by June 29.