PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Dr. Karen Hacker, the director of Allegheny County Health Department, will leave her position at the end of July.
After leading the county for 6 years, she has accepted a new position with the CDC as Director of the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.
Since being hired in 2013, Hacker has begun partnerships with community groups and non-profits, conducted health surveys, relocated clinics and launched several programs like “Live Well Allegheny.”
“The fact that she is being tapped for this prestigious position is just further recognition of the acclaim and prestige she has brought to Allegheny County,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald in a press release.
“It is something that all of us can be proud of – that one of ours is going to be doing extraordinary things for public health on a national scale.”
Earlier this month, Hacker received the 2018 Seeds of Hope Award from POWER Recovery. The award was given to her in recognition of her efforts in the fight against the opioid epidemic.