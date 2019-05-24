  • KDKA TVOn Air

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – An exotic dancer who lost eight teeth and suffered a head injury in a brawl at the Philadelphia club she was working has been awarded $1.3 million.

The Legal Intelligencer reports D’Anna Brown was hit in the face with a bottle during the 2014 fight at Club Onyx. Brown said the club continued to illegally serve patrons at 3:30 a.m. before the melee broke out.

In a memo, she also contended the club did not properly train its employees and failed to employ enough security guards.

The End Zone Inc., which was doing business as Club Onyx, said Brown signed a release form absolving the club but could not produce the original paperwork in court.

A message seeking comment was left with their attorney.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

