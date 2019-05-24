By Lindsay Ward
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a series of shootings overnight in the City of Pittsburgh sent four people to local hospitals.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police say one person has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting on Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh’s Cultural District.

The male victim was found shot with a gunshot wound to his backside around 2:45 a.m.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released his name or the name of the person taken in for questioning.

A short time later, a woman was shot at the corner of Jane and S. 27th Street on the South Side. It happened around 3 a.m. behind the Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community Center.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Bullet holes could be seen in the building, and shattered glass lying on the ground.

The female victim from that shooting showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Her condition has not been released.

There were also a pair of shooting in the city’s Allentown section.


 

Two male victims were found on Loyal Way near Knox Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

One had been shot in the arm. The other was shot in the leg. Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

KDKA spotted a car with one of its windows shot out at that scene.

That shooting happened just over an hour after a report of shots being fired just a few blocks north.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Several bullets struck the front window of the Hilltop Tavern on East Warrington Avenue, near Allen Street. Police say it happened around 1:15 a.m.

No one was injured.

