PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a series of shootings overnight in the City of Pittsburgh sent four people to local hospitals.

Police say one person has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting on Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh’s Cultural District.

The male victim was found shot with a gunshot wound to his backside around 2:45 a.m.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released his name or the name of the person taken in for questioning.

A short time later, a woman was shot at the corner of Jane and S. 27th Street on the South Side. It happened around 3 a.m. behind the Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community Center.

Bullet holes could be seen in the building, and shattered glass lying on the ground.

The female victim from that shooting showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Her condition has not been released.

There were also a pair of shooting in the city’s Allentown section.

Two male victims were found on Loyal Way near Knox Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

One had been shot in the arm. The other was shot in the leg. Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

KDKA spotted a car with one of its windows shot out at that scene.

That shooting happened just over an hour after a report of shots being fired just a few blocks north.

Several bullets struck the front window of the Hilltop Tavern on East Warrington Avenue, near Allen Street. Police say it happened around 1:15 a.m.

No one was injured.