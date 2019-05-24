



Bubba

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Bubba is an easygoing guy with a sweet and gentle personality. He would prefer not to share his family with other pets, but don’t worry – he has plenty of love to give. Bubba can be protective of toys and treats, so he is searching for a home with older children who can respect his space. This affectionate boy absolutely loves attention and is always ready to meet new friends. If this friendly guy could be the one you’re looking for, stop by Animal Friends and say hello!

To find out more about how to adopt Bubba, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Boomer & Jack

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Boomer is a 6-year-old who Jack Russell Terrier mix who enjoys walks. Very affectionate when knows you. Likes to be a lap dog. Used to older kids and lived with other dogs. He is very active. Boomer is house trained, neutered and vaccinated.

To find out more about how to adopt Boomer, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Jack is a very sweet guy. We can’t understand why someone would abandon him in a tote with many other cats at the shelter gate. However, he still loves people.

He may look like a big guy but he is not. Just give him a window to look out of and he will sit there all day and watch the world go by!

Jack is in a foster home and looking forward to finding his forever family. He’ll be watching at the window for you!

If you would like to meet Jack, please call the shelter to arrange to meet this handsome boy!

To find out more about how to adopt Jack, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24