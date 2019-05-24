



Pittsburgh, Pa. (KDKA) – 600 feet of replacement pipe arrived on Smallman Street this morning. Since the water main break Tuesday, crews have been working around the clock in an effort to clean up the damage and repair the ruptured main that turned the street into a river.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority says Smallman Street between 13th and 21st Street will remain closed until repairs are complete.

We received 600 feet of replacement pipe this morning. Crews are replacing the entire block of 99 year-old water main that was impacted from Tuesday’s break on Smallman Street. pic.twitter.com/fDm4zPLVup — Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) May 24, 2019

The next update will be provided today, May 24, at 12:00 p.m.

When the 36-inch main broke on Smallman Street near the 16th Street Bridge, water came up to car doors. Several businesses along the stretch had no water service.

That has changed, as water service has now been restored as repairs continue. 120 truckloads of debris have been removed from the site.

What caused the water main to break in the first place? Crews still don’t know.

Any customer who needs additional information should call PWSA Emergency Dispatch 24/7 at (412) 255-2423.