PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — During the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the United States took home the gold medal in men’s curling, future gold medalists could soon come from right here in Pittsburgh.
On May 24, the Pittsburgh Curling Club broke ground to begin construction on its new curling facility in McKees Rocks right on McCoy Road.
“We are thrilled to have found this property and are excited to start building the new club and becoming great neighbors and community members in Stowe Township,” said club president Steve Buffington.
Buffington also added that Pittsburgh residents have shown a keen interest and curiosity when it comes to curling, especially after the gold medal victory by the men’s curling team in the Winter Olympics.
The facility being built will be 17,000 square feet and be the official home of the Pittsburgh Curling Club. It will feature four sheets of ice dedicated to curling along with a viewing area and locker rooms, it is expected to open this fall.