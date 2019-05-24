  • KDKA TVOn Air

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia Senate Republicans have pitched a broad-based education plan that allows for charter schools but doesn’t include vouchers.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael released a lengthy draft of the proposal late Friday and says it’s a compromise that folds in many ideas backed by Democrats.

The legislation includes a pay raise for teachers, mental health services for students and a provision that would withhold pay for teachers if a school is closed because of a strike.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement praising the bill as a bipartisan effort to better the state’s education system.

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Roman Prezioso also released a statement saying they want to fully review the bill but that they are glad to have some common ground to move forward on.

