BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — The Lower Fleming Avenue section of Brighton Heights tonight is without power after a massive tree fell and took out power lines due to the storm.
Power lines and cables snapped and were hanging close to the road and over homes on Fleming Avenue, the snapped lines were dangling on either side of the street and one resident watched it happen while watching his grandchildren.
“I had just got home from work and I was up in the room with my grandkids and I heard this big boom and then I seen a flash and then the power went out,” said John Slim. “I said stay up on the porch, because it’s wet out here and electricity travels.”
Utility and cable trucks are now on Fleming Avenue to begin the process of making things safer for residents and getting power restored.