ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Allegheny County District Attorney will decided if the Castle Doctrine applies to a deadly shooting that happened in Robinson Township Friday night.

The Castle Doctrine permits the use of force, without retreat, when defending your home.

An ongoing feud between two men ended overnight when one of them was shot to death. Police were called to the 2000 block of Forrest Grove Road in Robinson Townhips where they found 51-year-old Michael McDonald dead from a shotgun wound to the chest.

Police say the victim went to the man’s home to confront him.

“A circumstance that could be looked into is how was this feud developed, how long did it take place and what were the instant minutes right before the alleged victim walked into the home of the shooter,” said attorney Phil Dilucente.

When police arrived the victim was lying on the floor inside the home and Dilucente believes this case fits under the guidelines of the Pennsylvania Castle Law.

“Somebody enters your home and they threaten you and they are not permitted to come into your house and they threaten you, you have the right to use force to protect yourself if you are in fear,” Dilucente said.

Dilucente is certain that the 61-year-old man who fired the shots will not face any charges.

“It’s very clear to me this is a self-defense case in Pennsylvania we call it a justification if charges are even brought,” he said.

Allegheny County Police are investigating the shooting and detectives will turn their findings over to the county district attorney who will then decide if any charges will be filed.