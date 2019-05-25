



LEECHBURG (KDKA) – This morning in Leechburg, a special ceremony took place to honor Jason McClary. He was killed, while serving our country, in December, of last year.

Proudly wearing t-shirts bearing Sgt. Jason McClary’s name, people at the event do not want him, or any other veteran, to be forgotten.

“If we do not recognize those who have fallen, then we’re more likely to repeat that, in the future. Wars, have very real, human costs, and we need to understand those,” said Matt Shipley, a retired Navy SEAL Commander.

“And, we placed Jason’s name on the wall,” said Al Pulice, PA Hero Walk Founder.

Al Pulice is the founder of the PA Hero Walk, an organization dedicated to helping our veterans.

He tells KDKA, through fundraising, the group will be donating 10-thousand dollars, in scholarship money, to McClary’s two boys.

“Something, they’ll have, whenever they get to be 18 years old,” said Pulice.

The boys were just one and three years old when McClary was killed. He was 24.

An IED struck the vehicle, he was riding in. McClary was severely injured, and died, days later, in Germany.

We talked to his brother and step-father.

“He had a personality that you don’t find. I mean, he was a great guy,” said Jeffrey Ritter, Jason’s brother.

“He just had a glow to him, he was wonderful,” said Ray Maiolie, Jason’s step-father.

McClary was also a Kiski High School graduate. Students there, are honoring him, and other local service men and women, through a website, they’ve created.

They say it’s important we talk about their sacrifices.

“We get to publish their biographies and honor what they do and allow them to connect to our community,” said Kamdyn Serakowski, Kiski Area High School student.

To learn more about the Kiska Area Veterans and their mission, visit their website.