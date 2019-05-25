



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Memorial Day holiday honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our country. These businesses are offering discounts to those who have and are actively serving in our nations armed forces.

Ace Hardware is giving away one million free American Flags to shoppers around the country. Customers will receive a free 8-by-12-inch flag at participating stores.

Applebee’s is offering all active and retired military members and their families 10% off their bill.

Fish For Free this Sunday. You don’t need a fishing license to go fishing this Sunday, May 26.

Hooters is offering veterans and active military members a free meal from a special menu on Monday with identification and a drink purchase.

Idlewild & SoakZone is offering free admission to all active, retired and veteran military members this Memorial Day weekend and up to three family members, with proper identification.

Outback Steakhouse is offering 20% off their bill for all acive military, veterans, police officers and firefighters with valid state or federal identification.

Texas de Brazil is offering 50% dinner for all veterans and active military members. Up to eight guests will recieve a 20% discount.

Uber is offering discounted rides to National Veterans Cemetaries this Memorial Day.