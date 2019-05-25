  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mother Nature will start the holiday weekend with warm temperatures and tolerable weather.

Saturday morning began with sunshine and mild temperatures. Wake up in downtown Pittsburgh kickstarted the day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures hovering right around 60 degrees, with light winds.

Photo Credit: (KDKA)

Through much of the day on Saturday, temperatures should remain comfortable. The forecasted high will reach a high of 83 degrees, slightly above normal.

However, with the warmer temperatures comes the perfect conditions for showers later in the day.

A chance for showers and spotty storms will exist across the western Pennsylvania region from 12 p.m. to about 10 p.m.

Remaining showers will clear out of the area for a rather calm overnight period. Temperatures will dip to a low of 67 degrees overnight.

Photo Credit: (KDKA)

A similar start to Sunday morning with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will again be followed by rain showers and storms throughout the day.

Temperatures will reach a high of 82 degrees on Sunday.

Monday however will remain mostly rain-free until later in the day, with weather systems moving into the region around the 8 p.m. hour.

Photo Credit: (KDKA)

The Memorial Day holiday will see partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day, with temperatures in the upper 70s, topping off around 79 degrees.

The beginning of the work week will continue the upward trend of temperatures with Wednesday nearly reaching 90 degrees.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

