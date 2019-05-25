Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Weather, Severe Thunderstorm Warning, weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As weather systems begin to move into the western Pennsylvania region, some areas could see stronger storms than others.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Included in the warning are Uniontown, Connellsville and Oliver.

Expected conditions include winds up to 60 mph and the possibility of penny-sized hail.

The warning will remain in effect until 3:15 p.m.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s