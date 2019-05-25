Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As weather systems begin to move into the western Pennsylvania region, some areas could see stronger storms than others.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of southwestern Pennsylvania.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Uniontown PA, Connellsville PA, Oliver PA until 3:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/8OfSJGzen1
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 25, 2019
Included in the warning are Uniontown, Connellsville and Oliver.
Expected conditions include winds up to 60 mph and the possibility of penny-sized hail.
The warning will remain in effect until 3:15 p.m.
