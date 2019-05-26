SEVERE WEATHER:Storms Could Bring Large Hail, Damaging High Winds
Filed Under:ATV Accident, Warren County

WARREN, Pa. (AP) – State police say an all-terrain vehicle hit a deer in northwestern Pennsylvania over the weekend, killing two men.

Police say the crash happened at about 7:20 a.m. Sunday in Triumph Township in southwestern Warren County.

Police say the ATV was heading west on Campbell Hill Road when it hit the deer, left the roadway and rolled over multiple times in a field.

The operator, 54-year-old Tidioute resident Frank Gariepy, was killed along with his passenger, 52-year-old Scott Hart of Slippery Rock. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

