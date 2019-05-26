



FRIENDLY, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has ordered that all necessary state resources be used to battle a natural gas storage tank fire.

In a news release, Justice’s office said the fire began Saturday afternoon when lightning struck a storage tank that holds 1 million gallons (3.8 million liters) of natural gas condensate.

The tank is owned by Dominion Resources and is near the town of Friendly in Tyler County.

I have ordered all state resources necessary to fight an ongoing natural gas storage tank fire in Tyler County. #WV https://t.co/UkWUMm9RS8 — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) May 26, 2019

Although the tank is on fire, the natural gas product had not been released as of Saturday evening.

Fire departments have been working to extinguish the flames.

Justice ordered the West Virginia National Guard and West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to assist. No injuries have been reported and Dominion Energy says there’s no threat to public safety.

