Comments
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Are you looking for something fun to do this Sunday? Visit Kennywood Park with their buy one, get one free offer.
The amusement park is offering the discounted pricing for Sunday, May 26 only.
RELATED STORIES:
- Seeing Red: Social Media Notices Kennywood Using Hunt’s Ketchup
- Kennywood Reconsiders Ride Policy For Amputees After Complaint
- Cheesy Controversy: After Social Media Backlash, Kennywood To Switch Back To Original Cheese On Potato Patch Fries
- Idlewild & SoakZone To Offer Free Admission To Military Service Members On Memorial Day Weekend, Discounts All Summer Long
According to the park’s website, tickets must be purchased online.
This Memorial Day weekend Kennywood Park is hosting their Ribs and Blues Festival which features several local BBQ offerings as well as live music.
Discounted tickets are also available for Monday, May 27. The tickets are available online for only $29.99.
To purchase discounted tickets, visit Kennywood Park’s website.