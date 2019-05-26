Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The results are in!
New Castle was recently named one of the most patriotic cities in the country.
According to a report released by Insurify, New Castle is the most patriotic city in Pennsylvania and among the most patriotic in the nation.
The report cites New Castle’s large number of residents that are active service members or veterans.
“Joining the military is one of the most profound ways that a citizen can demonstrate their love for our country,” said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify. “This award is a token of recognition for the communities whose residents offer both sacrifice and commitment in service of their nation.”
