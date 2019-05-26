NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — A man is hospitalized after being tased by police, the family says it all happened because he was speeding in last night’s heavy rains.

Police say the man had containers of partially consumed alcohol in the car and would not obey commands as he was being arrested.

There are also two completely different versions of what happened to the man last in New Kensington that’s now at Allegheny General Hospital.

Police say they tried to pull him over for speeding in a rainstorm, but he kept on going. The man’s teen daughter caught the confrontation between her father and police on her cell phone outside their home.

On the video you can hear the exchange between the officer and the man as well as the man’s teen daughter as she videotaped the incident.

“You can’t do that.”

“Dad..”

“You’re on my property, I’m not resisting arrest, you’re touching me.”

Police say they attempted to pull the white Jeep Liberty over belonging to 51-year-old Lee Jones over just before 8 last night on Stevenson Boulevard in New Kensington.

Patrol Sargeant Kevin Hess says Lee was going 58 in a 40 mile per hour zone. The officer says he activated his lights and siren and that Lee would not pull over.

As Lee proceeded to drive home, this video was taken by Lee’s teen daughter of her father and the officer outside their home.

Police say there was an almost entirely consumed can of Colt 45 in Lee’s car as well as a half drank container of Peach Moonshine.

The family says Lee had just returned from the store and none of the containers of alcohol were open.

The family says the officer grabbed Lee’s arm aggressively to arrest him although he wasn’t being combative and ultimately tased him.

“He was not doing anything wrong. First of all the cop was touching him, when he was just standing it was clear in the video he was grabbing in his. It was all inappropriate. Then they tased him and left him on the ground in the rain waiting for the ambulance to get there,” said Aaliyah Jones Lee’s daughter.

The family says as a result of the tasing Lee cannot stand on his own yet.

Police have charged him with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, DUI, and careless driving, charges the family say are unfair and they would like to see them dropped by police.