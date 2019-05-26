SEVERE WEATHER:Storms Could Bring Large Hail, Damaging High Winds
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli was placed on the seven-day concussion list.

Cervelli left in the fourth inning of Saturday evenings game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with concussion-like symptoms shortly after getting hit by Cody Bellinger’s bat.

The Pirates have designated infielder/outfielder Jake Elmore for assignment.

Jose Osuna was also recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. He began the season on the 10-day injured list being optioned to Triple-A.

The Pirates selected the contract of catcher Jacob Stallings form Indianapolis.

He was a member of the Pirates Opening Day roster before being placed on the injured list and reinstated to Triple-A.

