



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Above average temperatures will continue Sunday, but the warmest is still to come.

At wake up Sunday in downtown Pittsburgh, temperatures began the day in the mid-60s.

The average temperature for this time of year is in the low to mid-70s. On Sunday, temperatures will climb to a high of 82 degrees.

Across the western Pennsylvania region, temperatures will be coupled by humidity to create what would feel like an August day.

As the temperatures begin to rise and heat enters the region, storms and showers will begin brewing again. The best chance to see scattered rain and thunderstorms will be in the afternoon and early evening hours of the day on Sunday.

Temperatures will dip down to a low of 65 degrees overnight into Memorial Day.

Monday will be the polar opposite of the first part of the holiday weekend. Forecasts show that Monday will usher in comfortable temperatures under partly cloudy skies. The best part: no rain until at least midnight going into Tuesday morning.

Highs on Memorial Day will reach a high of 79 degrees before dropping to a low of 61 degrees overnight into Tuesday.

For the delayed beginning of the work week, temperatures will continue to climb the thermometer. Wednesday looks to be the warmest forecasted day on the horizon with highs reaching almost 90 degrees.

