



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a birthday celebration at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium on Sunday!

Frankie, a Western lowland gorilla baby, celebrated his first birthday at the zoo.

Zoo officials hosted a birthday party where guests were able to attend.

In May 2018, 22-year-old gorilla Moka gave birth to her second son while on exhibit.

The birthday celebration included streamers and wrapped presents with Frankie’s favorite snacks, peanuts and vegetables.

Western lowland gorillas are listed as critically endangered, according to zoo officials. Frankie is an ambassador for his species in the wild.

Frankie will spend much of the summer hanging around another male gorilla, Harry, as well as his older brother, Ivan.