PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority T service is experiencing widespread outages.

Officials from the Port Authority posted to Twitter saying two separate power outages are affecting “much of the rail system.”

Rail service is suspended from Lytle to Library. Shuttle buses will operate from the Lytle Station and the Library Station.

The Port Authority says that Duquesne Light power lines touched the powerlines of the Port Authority early Sunday morning causing a short circuit.

Another separate power issue has suspended service between Dormont and downtown. Shuttle buses are operating between Dormont and Steel Plaza.

Port Authority officials have not yet released an estimated time of service restoration.

