



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority T service is experiencing widespread outages.

Officials from the Port Authority posted to Twitter saying two separate power outages are affecting “much of the rail system.”

ICYMI: Much of the rail system is currently out of service due to two separate issues affecting power. For updates please follow @PghTransitAlert — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) May 26, 2019

Rail service is suspended from Lytle to Library. Shuttle buses will operate from the Lytle Station and the Library Station.

The Port Authority says that Duquesne Light power lines touched the powerlines of the Port Authority early Sunday morning causing a short circuit.

All service on the light rail system is currently suspended after Duquesne Light power lines touched our power lines and caused a short circuit. Although service has ended for the night, this may affect Sunday morning trips. We will provide an update ASAP. — Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) May 26, 2019

Another separate power issue has suspended service between Dormont and downtown. Shuttle buses are operating between Dormont and Steel Plaza.

Due to a power issue ALL rail service is suspended between Dormont & Downtown .

BLLB & BLSV rails will travel to Dormont Jct.

Bus shuttles are operating between Dormont and Steel Plaza.

Thank you for your patience while crews work to restore service as quickly as possible. — Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) May 26, 2019

Port Authority officials have not yet released an estimated time of service restoration.

