SLOVAKIA (KDKA) — Finland defeated Team Canada 3-1 Sunday afternoon in the gold medal game of the IIHF World Championships, giving Pittsburgh Penguins Matt Murray and Jared McCann silver medals.
Canada opened the scoring in the first period when Shea Theodore of the Vegas Golden Knights scored with Jared McCann assisting on the goal. McCann would finish the tournament with two goals and three assists for five points.
However, Finland would score one in the second and two in the third to ultimately defeat Canada 3-1.
Earlier in the day, Evgeni Malkin and Russia defeated the Czech Republic 5-2, capturing the bronze medal.
Malkin would record two assists in the victory, giving him one goal and five assists for six points throughout the tournament.