



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Pittsburgh are searching for the operator of a vehicle that slammed into a utility pole Saturday morning.

Pittsburgh Police say the accident occurred just before 11 a.m. on Saturday when a vehicle hit a utility pole in the 3400-block of McClure Avenue.

The accident caused the vehicle to flip, hit a Duquesne Light utility pole and pull down live wires on top of the vehicle. But when police arrived at the scene, they say the occupants of the vehicle had fled the scene.

Witnesses at the scene say a white, middle-aged female with dark hair was seen running down the street with a child that appeared to be approximately 7-years-old in her arms.

The two then got into a sedan at the intersection of Woods Run Avenue and McClure Avenue and fled the scene.

Investigators checked local hospitals to see if anyone with a matching description showed up but came up with nothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7201.