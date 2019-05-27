MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Memorial Day is often considered the unofficial start of summer with cookouts and pools opening.

But in Monroeville, as one pool opened this weekend, word also spread that it would be the last season for memories there.

The turnpike expansion project is taking over the land where the pool now sits.

The Monroeville Community Pool at Bel Aire Park just opened for the season this weekend and since 1974, the pool has been bringing the community together for memories, but this will be the last season for Monroeville’s last municipal pool.

“I think it’s a shame because the kids and people might like to go there and swim and I hope maybe they’ll build something else for them,” said Michael Higgins of Monroeville.

Since the early 1970’s the pool on Abers Creek Road has been a place for happy memories for families in Monroeville.

One dad grew up in Monroeville, and just took his daughter to the Bel Aire Park Pool today.

“It’s a good place for the kids to go swimming, have a good time, hang out,” said Corey Madden of Monroeville.

“It was just a nice thing for me and my friend to do, just to have some fun in the summer,” said 11-year-old Tiagan Madden of Monroeville.

“I’m sad that’s it’s closing because it’s fun and it’s a nice pool,” said Madden.

The turnpike widening project from Oakmont to Irwin is the reason for the purchase of the land.

Monroeville Councilman Greg Erosenko says numbers aren’t final yet but the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will purchase the pool property for about $900,000 at the end of the season.

Monroeville council says it would much rather see this happen than what happened to Plum Aqua in Plum Township two years ago.

That’s when the pool there was acquired by eminent domain.

It was Gina Witt’s childhood pool.

“It’s sad I don’t know where all those people who use to go there who knows where do they go do they come to Monroeville, do they come to Penn Hills,” she said. “A community pool I think is really important for when you grow up when you’re a kid, Memories.”

Labor Day will be the last day for the Monroeville Community Pool after 45 seasons.

It’s also been a place for parties and reunions something many in the community feel can’t easily be replaced by simply having members here join elsewhere.