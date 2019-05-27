PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates outfielder Corey Dickerson is continuing his rehab assignment and could be back to Pittsburgh soon.

The Gold Glover has not played since April 4th with a shoulder strain that has taken longer than expected to heal.

“RHP Alex McRae has been selected from AAA Indy and RHP Dovydas Neverauskas has been optioned to Indianapolis.

McRae will wear No. 63. To make room for McRae on the 40-man roster, outfielder Corey Dickerson has been transferred from the 10 day IL to the 60 day IL”

ROSTER MOVES:

Dickerson went down to AAA Indianapolis for the weekend to partake in a rehab assignment, which is promising the outfielder could be returning to the lineup soon. The Bucs moved him to the 60-day IL as a paper-move only, as it is retroactive to April 4th.

“Corey Dickerson has already been on the IL for 53 days and has 2 games of a rehab stint played. He was never going to be back before 60 days. So, transferring him to the 60-day IL was a no brainer. There’s nothing to read into it.”

The Pirates take on the Reds in a double header Monday afternoon.