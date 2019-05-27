BLAIRSVILLE (KDKA) — The National Weather Service says two tornadoes touched down in Indiana County during this weekend’s storms.
According to the NWS in Pittsburgh, both tornadoes hit Saturday night.
An EF1 touched down just off of High Rise Drive near Blairsville, and an EF0 struck off of Goral Road near Homer City.
Two more tornadoes confirmed from Saturday night in Indiana county PA. an EF0 off Goral Rd and a EF1 off High Rise Road. These are the 17th and 18th documented tornadoes to hit Indiana county since 1881 and first since April of 2002. Full write up here: https://t.co/MkZ40LRXRl pic.twitter.com/k1fXnOqTiP
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 27, 2019
The twisters are the 17th and 18th documented tornadoes to hit Indiana County since 1881, and the first since April 2002.
No one was hurt during the storms.
The damage included snapping branches and uprooted trees.
