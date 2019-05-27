  • KDKA TVOn Air

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers’ newly-filed ethics forms show they accepted more than $83,000 in free trips last year and collected a variety of gifts, booze and free meals.

Travel took legislators to Taiwan, Israel and destinations around the United States.

The trips were primarily to attend meetings organized by groups that push ideological agendas.

Unlike most states, Pennsylvania doesn’t limit how much lawmakers and other public officials can accept from lobbyists and others.

Advocates of gift ban legislation were arrested this month after they threw dollar bills printed with “bribe” from the state House gallery and chanted, “Stop taking bribes!”

Bills pending in the House and Senate would ban many types of gifts and travel, with exceptions.

