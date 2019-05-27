PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The annual Memorial Day Parade is getting underway in Lawrenceville this morning.
The 111th annual Memorial Day Parade kicked off at 36th and Butler Streets, and runs about an hour.
The parade honors all the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting for our country.
The #MemorialDay2019 parade in #Lawrenceville is happening now! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/qHtlblKUeZ
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) May 27, 2019
Following the parade, there’s a military memorial service planned at Allegheny Cemetery, followed by a community picnic that runs until 3 p.m.
Also in the city, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland is hosting a Memorial Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be a reflective ceremony first to remember nearly 300 fallen Pennsylvania Service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in the War on Terrorism. Then, there will be plenty of activities, including activities for kids and a free concert by The Brass Roots.
In Washington County, Canonsburg is also hosting their annual Memorial Day Parade. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler is this year’s grand marshal.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.