



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Memorial Day is here and it looks like the weather will be cooperating today here in Western Pennsylvania with sunny skies and pleasant weather.

There was a lot of dry time from Allegheny County south yesterday with a few more spotty showers through the day from Butler County to the north on Sunday.

A cold front pushed through the region after 8 p.m., bringing what were mostly weak thunderstorms and some rain. Sunday highs were near 80 degrees with Pittsburgh hitting 79 degrees for the daily high. Rain totals for the day totaled 0.07 inches. For the year, we are just 1.3 inches ahead of the 30-year average pace.

Today should be sunny and pleasant. Highs will be in the mid-70s. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is forecasting an official high of 75 degrees for Pittsburgh. Skies should be mostly sunny. Winds will be out of the north at 4-7 mph.

Rain chances return on Tuesday with the first wave of rain arriving before sunrise. It will be one of several brief rounds of rain we are expecting to see through the day. Rain totals could top 0.5 inches in some areas, but most will likely see around a fifth of an inch.

Looking at the extended forecast, the weather pattern remains relatively active with the only completely dry day expected on the seven-day being today, Memorial Day.

The highest rain chance is on Tuesday with another solid chance for rain on Thursday. There also appears to be a solid chance for rain over the weekend, but at this point Smiley is keeping a 40% rain chance for Saturday and Sunday.

